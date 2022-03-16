Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ALPA opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $2,904,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $1,936,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $151,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

