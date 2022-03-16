ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.46. 4,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 543,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $672.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

