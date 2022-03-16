Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Announces Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $150,940 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

