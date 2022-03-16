American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

