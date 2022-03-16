American International Group Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

