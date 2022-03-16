American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

