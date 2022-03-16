American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.