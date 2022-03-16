American International Group Inc. Sells 2,431 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

