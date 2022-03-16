American International Group Inc. Sells 4,638 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $862.04 million, a P/E ratio of -492.51 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

