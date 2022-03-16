American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,366 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MultiPlan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 108,939 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 695,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 653,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 120.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 252,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

