Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,497,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $263,910,000.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,766. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

