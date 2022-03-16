AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $148.78 and last traded at $147.61, with a volume of 13785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.15.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,186 shares of company stock worth $18,034,356 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

