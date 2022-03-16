Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.55 million, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

