Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

AZPN traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. 17,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,519. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.