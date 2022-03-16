Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,365. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.