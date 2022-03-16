Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 172.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,595,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.78. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

