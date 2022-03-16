Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.26. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $160.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

