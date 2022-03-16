Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 14.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 422.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $96.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

