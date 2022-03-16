Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GEO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 53,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
