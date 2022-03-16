Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 53,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

