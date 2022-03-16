Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. UDR reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

