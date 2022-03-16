Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.12 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.