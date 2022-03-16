Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $52.25

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

