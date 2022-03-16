Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of HARP opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

