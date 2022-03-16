Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $10.21

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFN. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

