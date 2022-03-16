Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 84,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -22.39%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 327,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

