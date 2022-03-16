Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $100.50

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,054,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $162.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

