Analyzing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84% SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27%

This table compares IPG Photonics and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.08 $278.42 million $5.16 21.80 SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.19 -$50.70 million ($2.29) -4.00

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 2 3 3 0 2.13 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $184.71, suggesting a potential upside of 64.21%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.45%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

