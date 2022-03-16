Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO Sells $231,399.78 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anaplan stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

