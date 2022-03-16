Andrew S. Pascal Purchases 14,700 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 836,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

