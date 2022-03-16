Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.7% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

NYSE AM opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

