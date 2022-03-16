Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

