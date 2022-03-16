ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Market Cap Reaches $29.59 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $497,319.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 104,367,804 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.