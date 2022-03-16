Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 12.1% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.