Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

