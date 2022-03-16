Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APRE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.