Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

APVO stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

