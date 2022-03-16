Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.86 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.