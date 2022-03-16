Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APYX stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

