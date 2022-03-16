Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
