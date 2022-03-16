Arcellx Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 16th (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx’s (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 16th. Arcellx had issued 8,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $123,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Arcellx’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ACLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

