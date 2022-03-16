Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

