ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,361,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67,044 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,421,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period.

ARKW opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $162.90.

