Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 9%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 5,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 379,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
