Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

ARTNA opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $443.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

