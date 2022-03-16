Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

Several research firms have commented on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,297. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

