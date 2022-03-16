Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.81. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

