Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of IONM opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Assure has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10.

Get Assure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.