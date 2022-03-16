Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Astra Space to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ASTR stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
