Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Astra Space to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASTR stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Get Astra Space alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.