Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.