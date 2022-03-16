Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.
Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
