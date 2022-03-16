Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $13.48 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 7.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.09. 43,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,719. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $351.83 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $467.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.